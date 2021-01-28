Spain: AMC Networks launching Selekt pay-TV channel

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) is launching Selekt as a new general-interest pay-TV channel in Spain.

Available from February 4th at no additional cost for subscribers to Vodafone TV and Orange TV, AMC Networks says Selekt will offer “premieres, original productions, exclusive programming and simulcasts showcasing the best in film, series, documentaries, lifestyle, children’s content and music”.

“In today’s dynamic media landscape, where viewers spend more time choosing what to watch, we are launching this new general-interest channel so that they can easily discover and enjoy the best of pay television. We are delighted that Vodafone TV and Orange TV, two of our key partners, are including Selekt in their offering,” said Manuel Balsera, Managing Director of AMCNISE.

“Selekt is the ideal complement to our TV portfolio at a time of high viewing figures and a growing number of offerings. This channel is an opportunity to bolster pay-TV in Spain over free-to-air options, while at the same time delivering content to Vodafone users that might not be part of their subscription package,” added Ignacio García-Legaz, Director of Vodafone TV.

José Antonio Guzmán, Head of Strategy and Negotiation at Orange TV, commented “Orange TV subscribers will be able to enjoy the best showcase of the wide variety of content from AMC Networks’ channels, part of Orange TV’s broad range of movies, series and entertainment for the whole family. For us, this is a further step in strengthening our product portfolio in partnership with AMC Networks.”



The Selekt schedule will feature programming blocks to suit the viewing habits and preferences of the pay-TV user. From Monday to Friday, Selekt will air two hours of children’s content in the early morning; ten hours of lifestyle programming (cooking, decoration, beauty and health) in the morning and afternoon; three hours of documentaries after lunch; five hours of movies and series in prime time; and four hours of music in the overnight slot.

The schedule will change on the weekends, with four hours of children’s content and two hours of documentaries in the morning, movies after lunch and one more hour of prime time.

The line-up will feature the best quality content and formats from AMC Networks’ 11 thematic channels: AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, Somos, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música.

Highlights of the February line-up on Selekt include the premiere of the French series, Mirage (February 5th) and the simulcast (on Selekt and XTRM) of the second season of Narcos: Mexico (February 18th); the entire Rocky film series (every Monday); the exclusive premiere of the documentary series, Secrets of the Solar System (every Saturday) and the premiere of Great Barrier Reef: A Living Treasure narrated by Russell Crowe and directed by Emmy-award winner Richard Fitzpatrick (February 4th); the cooking show Los fogones tradicionales (Monday to Sunday); and the Scott Brothers series Property Brothers: Forever Home (daily) and My Dream Home (daily).