Fox News axes Lou Dobbs

Fox News is cancelling the long-running Lou Dobbs Tonight show forthwith, according to the LA Times.

Dobbs was an early and avid Trumper and has carried on falsely claiming the 2020 election was rigged. Fox News now faces a $2.7 billion defamation suit from voting technology company Smartmatic.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business–this is part of those planned changes. A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future,” the network said in a statement.

Dobbs, 75, was perhaps Fox’s most sycophantic supporter of the former president. His show, which re-aired each weeknight at 7 p.m., was by far the highest rated in the Fox Business lineup.