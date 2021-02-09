Nigeria: OyaWatch TV launches on Red Bee platform

OyaWatch TV, a new Nigerian subscription based streaming service, has launched through Red Bee Media’s OTT platform. It includes a wide variety of live and on-demand content from a variety of international broadcasters and local sources, distributed through Red Bee’s Channel Store offering.

OyaWatch TV is available through applications and browsers on all major devices and smart TVs, with multiple language options and mutliple channel packages.

“By launching OyaWatch TV, we want to make the best global and local media and entertainment experiences available to everyone in Nigeria”, says, Ronaldo Minaise, CEO & Founder of OyaWatch TV. “Through Red Bee’s OTT platform, we have built a competitive subscription service available on every device, including smartphones, which is crucial in reaching a wider audience in Nigeria.”

“OyaWatch is a pioneering service in the Nigerian media and entertainment landscape and we’re looking forward to see it grow in the years to come”, added Steve Nylund, CEO, Red Bee. “It’s another great example of how our OTT platform offers a solid foundation for anyone looking to launch and develop a streaming service, no matter the ambition level or business idea.”

OyaWatch is available with menus in English, French, Hausa, Arabic, Igbo and Yorùbá, offering 60+ channels of live news, movies, tv-shows, documentaries, sports and children’s content starting at 1500 Naira (€3.50 ) per month.