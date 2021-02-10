Starlink goes global

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system is inviting potential subscribers to sign up for its service almost anywhere on the planet, provided the country of residence has granted permission for Starlink to operate.

Starlink stresses that it will treat those users signing up that they will be treated on a “first come, first served basis” and that it will be available to a “limited number of users at this time”. Interested users have to pay the local equivalent of about $99 (or €99) as a deposit.

People are being told that the service will be available in “mid-to-late 2021”.

The pre-order fee will be applied to the customer’s first month of service, which costs $99 a month. Subscribers will also have to pay a $499 one-time fee for their Starlink kit (dish, WiFi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod).

According to reports and FCC filings, Starlink is actively working on licences to operate in Mexico, Germany, Greece, France, Australia, Argentina, and Chile. Applications are underway in the Caribbean, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, The Philippines, India, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, and Columbia.