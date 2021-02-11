Haystack News adds Bloomberg TV, Quicktake

Haystack News, an ad-supported streaming service that lets US viewers watch news from nearly 350 local, national and world TV news channels, has expanded its content agreement with Bloomberg Media to add Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake to its recently launched portfolio of live viewing options.

Haystack News now features 18 live streaming channels with the additions of Bloomberg TV, a premium video experience that combines the power of Bloomberg data and trusted business and finance programming, and Bloomberg Quicktake, a news network providing a global view on the biggest stories for a new generation of leaders and professionals.

“Demand for news in the United States remains high and Haystack News leads by offering innovation, flexibility and choice. We are very pleased to expand Haystack’s long-standing partnership with Bloomberg Media by launching the flagship Bloomberg network and Bloomberg Quicktake,” said Daniel Barreto, Co-Founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Our audience and watch-time growth continues to break records and the addition of Bloomberg’s high-quality, award-winning live business and global news further fortifies our content offerings.”

“Bloomberg is very pleased to deepen our relationship with Haystack News via our 24/7 live networks, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Quicktake,” added M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital and Media Distribution at Bloomberg Media. “New platforms such as Haystack News extend our reach and help Bloomberg be everywhere viewers look for the news they need.”

