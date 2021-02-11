Mediapro out of Serie A bidding

Italy’s Serie A has turned down Spanish group Mediapro’s bid for the football TV rights to the Italian League for the 2021-2024 period. With Eurosport also excluded, Sky and DAZN are the main remaining bidders.

Sky has offered €750 million for the whole rights, whereas DAZN has submitted the highest bid for around €840 million for the exclusive transmission of seven matches with the rest to share with Sky.

This is the second time Serie A has turned down Mediapro’s offer following its rejection of the group’s bid for the 2018-2021 seasons. This marks a further setback following its recent exit from the French topflight football rights market and the conflict with telcos and La Liga in Spain to reduce subscription fees to bars and restaurants.