Honeycutt named IBC Chair

IBC has announced that John Honeycutt will take the IBC Council Chair’s position with immediate effect.

Honeycutt has spent the past 30 years in senior positions in the television market, holding C-suite roles at notable broadcasters and TV service providers including Discovery Communications, FOX Cable Networks, Google and Liberty Media.

Honeycutt has been an IBC Council member since 2014. He will now guide the organisation as it defines its strategic vision for the future of events and continues its mission to facilitate growth across the media, entertainment, and technology industry.

“IBC’s purpose is to drive thought leadership and innovation across the broadcast and electronic media industry. Core to that mission is IBC’s ability to bring people together to share information and insight. IBC’s inclusive approach – by the industry, for the industry – ensures it is a positive catalyst for growth and progress,” said Honeycutt, Chair of the IBC Council. “I am very excited to be taking on the Chair at a time when IBC has the opportunity to re-invent itself to meet the needs of the industry as it emerges from the challenges of Covid.”

Honeycutt succeeds Naomi Climer, who has held the IBC Chair role for the past five years, and who commented: “Congratulations to John on his appointment as IBC Council Chair. It was a pleasure to work with him, and the rest of the IBC Council, over the past years. I am pleased that I am handing over the baton to someone so deeply embedded with the media and entertainment industry and who has a clear vision for the future.”

Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC, added: “On behalf of the whole IBC team, I want to thank Naomi for her dedicated service. She has been instrumental in modernising and refreshing our organisation and steering us through this challenging Covid-19 period. I am delighted to see John take the Chair role. I am looking forward to working together to shape the future of IBC and explore new ways of collaborating with our media industry colleagues to create connections and value.”