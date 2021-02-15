The Movie Partnership joins BASE

Trade body the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), which represents the interests of publishers and rights-owners of pre-recorded filmed entertainment, has confirmed the addition of The Movie Partnership (TMP) to its membership with immediate effect.

Founded in 2009, TMP works with independent distributors, sales agents, producers, and financiers, releasing over 3,500 films and 2,000 hours of television content throughout 80 countries. Managing the workflow of product distribution online and beyond, TMP offers a bespoke, confidential and transparent service to all their clients from beginning to end. TMP’s decision to join BASE complements its existing promise to identify opportunities for growth and develop clients’ projects to fully achieve their goals.

“As a company that works on behalf on many independent distributors, it’s important that we ensure they have as many possible routes to market and opportunities for marketing as possible,” asserted Peter Dutton, Director and Founder of The Movie Partnership. “Becoming a fully-fledged member of BASE gives us that.”

“The Movie Partnership is a key independent player in the UK home entertainment market, and we are delighted to welcome them,” added Liz Bales, CEO of BASE. “It’s a great time to join the organisation as we work hard, alongside our members, to enhance category performance and grow consumer engagement across a range of initiatives. It’s rewarding to be working with Peter and the team and seeing how these initiatives add direct value to The Movie Partnership’s own mission.”

TMP joins BASE as it announces a refreshed BASE Council and an ambitious plan for 2021 and beyond. A welcome addition to a broad membership spanning major and independent studios, content providers, digital platforms and suppliers who collectively represent the £3.3 billon video market and who strive, through BASE, to optimise the conditions for growth across the video category. With category change accelerating, BASE has continued against its core mission to drive commercial and consumer awareness of digital and physical transactional video. In the face of challenging circumstances across 2020, the organisation has capitalised on its inherent structural agility to execute a suite of activity that has directly fed into remarkable growth in digital transactional and the robust sustainability of premium disc content.

The interests and ambitions of members are at the forefront of all BASE workstreams, so as well as providing access to bespoke insights and the latest market and consumer trends, BASE membership provides the opportunity to take part in a wide range of consumer-facing activities, including communications and marketing activations such as cross-category digital promotions and education campaigns, consumer-facing initiatives including the Official Film Chart, and well as forward-thinking physical retailer innovation.