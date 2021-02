Apple TV app on Chromecast

Google has revealed that the Apple TV app has launched on the latest Chromecast dongle with Google TV.

Google revealed the news on Twitter, saying: “The @AppleTV app has finally landed on your #Chromecast with Google TV!!! We can’t even rn with this!”

With the ‌Apple TV‌ app, Chromecast users can access Apple TV+ content (with a subscription), watch content from ‌Apple TV‌ channels, and access purchased and rented TV shows and movies.