Sky Italia fined €2m for ‘unfair practices’

Italy’s Antitrust Authority has imposed fines totalling €2 million on Sky Italia for unfair commercial practices.

The case relates to the behaviour of the pay-TV broadcaster during the Covid-19 health emergency and the consequent suspension of live broadcasting of sports competitions.

One of the “unfair practices” was that Sky Italia did not automatically refund the monthly fees of the Sky Calcio and Sky Sport packages, from the time live sporting events were suspended and until their resumption.

A second “misleading commercial practice” regarded the ‘Coronavirus Discount’ that was supposed to enable a price reduction on the ‘Sky Calcio’ and ‘Sky Sport’ packages from the moment of subscription.

However, Sky Italia “omitted or provided inadequate and untimely information” on its existence, as well as on how and when to request it.

Finally, the Authority identified a third “aggressive commercial practice” concerning the imposition of “onerous and disproportionate obstacles” to the use of the “Coronavirus Discount” by customers concerned, allowing adherence exclusively through the online channel, without providing an alternative.