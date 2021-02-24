Spain: RTVE Canal 24 Horas HD on DTT

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has launched its news channel Canal 24 Horas HD on DTT following the removal of its kids channel Clan TV.

With the launch of Canal 24 Horas HD, which will share multiplex (mux RGE1) with La 1 and La 2, all RTVE TV channels are on HD through DTT well ahead of the initial deadline of January 2023, from which all DTT channels should be on HD.

RTVE is likely to keep using MPEG4 codec instead of migrating to HEVC under DVB-T2 to avoid changing STBs and TV sets.

Meanwhile, the appointment of a new president and a new board of directors at RTVE is still under debate amongst all political parties. Isabel Raventós, a producer and TV executive with a great deal of expertise in the TV industry, is one of the leading candidates to win the RTVE presidency.