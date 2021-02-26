Belgium: Eleven partners with Telenet

Eleven Belgium has partnered with Telenet, to bring its subscribers the best of Telenet’s Play Sports offering, which includes live coverage of football from the Premier league, Eredivisie and UEFA Europa League, as well as Formula 1.

Eleven’s audience already enjoys action from the Belgian Pro League (1A and 1B, Scooore Super League), La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, the FA Cup, MLS, NBA, NFL, UFC and more. ELEVEN OTT subscribers in Flanders now also have have access to Play Sports 1, 2, and 3 through a new ‘All Access + Play Sports’ pass, available for €19.99 per month.

Guillaume Collard, Managing Director Eleven Belgium & Luxembourg and Chief Rights Acquisitions Officer for the Eleven Group, said: “This is a milestone moment for our digital sports service in Flanders, and brings together a unique package of premium sport in one place. It’s the result of a fantastic collaboration with Telenet, who share our commitment to deliver for Belgian sports fans in an innovative and accessible way. We’re delighted to be able to offer this comprehensive new pass to our subscribers.”