My Little Pony gallops to Netflix

Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s entertainment studio, has announced that the all-new computer animated feature film based on the iconic My Little Pony franchise will premiere on Netflix in autumn of this year.

The movie wil be followed by an all new My Little Pony G5 series.

Animated by Hasbro’s Boulder Studio in Dublin, Ireland, the new feature film is the first time the ponies will be seen in theatrical-quality CG animation. The movie is directed by Rob Cullen and Jose Ucha with Mark Fattibene as co-director. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis are producers.

Additionally, eOne and Netflix have announced a new Transformers: BotBots title. The series is a 20-episode animated comedy following the mischievous little Transformers robots, otherwise known as BotBots, based on Hasbro’s toy line of the same name.