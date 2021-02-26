Virgin TV adds Sky content in UHD

Virgin TV is now offering customers thousands of hours of Sky TV shows and films in 4K. All Virgin TV customers can now add Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD to their current package.

All new customers that sign up to Virgin Media’s Ultimate Oomph package – its most premium TV service which comes loaded with all of the top kids, entertainment, sport and movie channels on its latest Virgin TV 360 set top box – will be able to watch Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD at no extra cost. For the rest, it will cost for an extra £6 per month

With the new service, customers will be able to watch more than 1,300 TV episodes and 250 films in Ultra HD. This includes top Sky TV shows such as The Blacklist and Seal Team and Hollywood blockbusters Birds of Prey and Twist. New TV series and films made available by Sky in Ultra HD will also be made available to watch.

All Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema Ultra HD content is available via a dedicated section in Box Sets and Movies so customers have the flexibility to watch at a time that suits them.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “Unmissable telly deserves the ultimate in picture quality and Virgin TV customers can now enjoy top TV shows and films from Sky in Ultra HD. Our powerful Virgin TV 360 and V6 set top boxes allow our customers to watch the widest range of Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range content, all in one place, making us the true home of Ultra HD content.”