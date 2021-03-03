RTL Group taking full ownership of Super RTL

Media group RTL’s largest business unit, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, is to acquire the outstanding 50 per cent shareholding in digital entertainment company Super RTL, having signed a binding agreement with its current joint venture partner, BVI Television Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. This will take RTL Group’s shareholding in Super RTL to 100 per cent. The transaction is subject to approval from the German and Austrian competition authorities.

The full acquisition of Super RTL will support the growth plan for the RTL streaming service, TV Now. The transaction is another step in RTL Group’s strategy to consolidate across its existing European broadcasting footprint. In 2019, RTL Group’s French broadcasting business, Groupe M6, completed the acquisition of the country’s leading free-TV channel for children, Gulli, and five pay-TV channels from Lagardère. Most recently, RTL Group acquired the outstanding shareholdings in RTL Belgium’s TV and radio businesses, taking its ownership in RTL Belgium to 100 per cent.

Super RTL was founded in 1995 as a 50/50 joint venture between RTL Group and The Walt Disney Company. With its umbrella brands, Toggo and Toggolino, Super RTL has successfully developed into a digital entertainment company, distributing its content via linear TV channels, the RTL streaming service TV Now, digital radio and a variety of apps and websites. In addition, Super RTL operates a growing merchandising business.