Spain: Virgin 50% off and Amazon free

Euskaltel-owned Virgin Telco has cut its subscription fee by 50 per cent, and is also offering Amazon Prime Video for free to boost subscriptions.

The promotion launches just two months before its first anniversary.

The platform’s 50 per cent discount will last for 6 months, whilst Prime Video will be free for a year.

Virgin Telco currently has 71,000 customers in Spain.