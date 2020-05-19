Euskaltel launches Virgin Telco in Spain

Virgin Telco will be the brand name of the new operator that will extend Euskaltel’s service across Spain. The Basque-country-based company, owned by UK’s Zegona, has announced the new brand which, will initially have access to some 13 million homes in the country, with plans to eventually reach 18.4 million households.

Virgin Telco will take Euskaltel into 85 per cent of the Spanish market where it is not present today, doubling its broadband customers to over 1.5 million, adding 800,000 new customers.

The company has said will invest between €80 and €90 million in its expansion through to 2025.

The Virgin Telco brand will co-exist alongside Euskaltel’s three a-ready established brands: Euskaltel, Telecable and R – which will all continue to provide services in each of their respective regions in the north of Spain.