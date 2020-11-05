Spain: Virgin Telco’s expansion plan ahead of schedule

Virgin Telco, Euskaltel’s subsidiary for the whole Spanish market, has surpassed 50,000 customers some two months ahead of schedule following “strong growth” in October, adding 30,000 subscribers, 21,000 in fixed broadband and almost 9,000 in mobile broadband.

“We are very proud of this milestone”, said CEO of Euskaltel, José Miguel García. “We have managed to overcome our initial objective in less than six months (…) putting our customer at the centre of our business strategy.”

Virgin’s growth has been boosted by the fact that its network already reaches over 20 million homes, “also ahead of schedule in [its] business plan”.

In the pay-TV sector, the company has indicated that its customers have already taken almost 12,000 TV services.