Nokia to axe up to 10K staff

Nokia is to axe between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs globally in the next two years in a cost-cutting meaure.

The Finnish telecoms giant will use the savings to play catch-up on 5G, and also plans to invest in cloud computing and digital infrastructure research.

The company currently has 90,000 employees around the world, and has already cut thousands of jobs since 2015.

“We currently expect the consultation process in the UK to cover an estimated 96 roles,” a Nokia spokesperson told the BBC. “At this stage, however, these are only estimates. It is too early to comment in detail, as we have only just informed local works councils and expect the consultation processes to start shortly, where applicable.”