Globecast receives TPN certification

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has successfully received security assessment from Trusted Partner Network (TPN) across its complete Asian, UK and French operations, including TPN renewal of its Digital Cinema business in France. This brings the additional confidence required by customers across all security aspects.

Globecast is now fully TPN-certified across its Asian operations, based in its Singapore Media Centre, its UK business, located at its Media Centre in London, as well as across its operations in France. The certification covers all aspects of the business in these regions across the content acquisition, management, playout and distribution chains, ensuring maximum security across all elements of the business.

In France, the company’s digital cinema end-to-end delivery services has also achieved certification renewal. Globecast’s Digital Cinema service handles the transferring of digital content quickly and efficiently to 1,300 theatres in France (representing over 5,100 screens) through the public internet. It is also expanding this business across other international markets. Globecast manages everything from ingest and storage of the DCP files on premises to monitoring quality control and delivery notification via SMS or email.

Renaud Presty, Security Director with Globecast, said, “TPN certification is very important for Globecast and our customers. TPN certification looks at all aspects of content security across our business, including physical security, human resources and awareness, cybersecurity and business continuity, to name just some. We are very pleased to have achieved the standards required.”

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), the worldwide leaders in third-party entertainment industry assessments.

The TPN establishes a single benchmark of minimum security preparedness for all vendors and their teams, wherever they work, and whatever their specialty. By creating a single, global directory of “trusted partner” vendors, content companies will have access to a centralised database to learn their TPN status. The TPN programme seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within our industry.

Presty added, “As a major industry player, we have put security at the heart of our global strategy. Being wholly owned by Orange Group, we have access to a powerful array of security capabilities. Understanding the expectations of our customers across all aspects of security is vital. We’ve worked systematically across the company, continuously improving the way we operate, regularly testing and challenging our security plans. We are very pleased to achieve these TPN certifications and this is highly recognised throughout the industry.”