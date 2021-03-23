Insight TV to air Inside Oranje U21 doc

Insight TV, the millennial-focused channel and content producer, has announced an agreement with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to broadcast a new five-part documentary series that follows the Dutch Under 21 National Football Team on their pursuit of European Championship glory.

Inside Oranje U21 (working title), produced in partnership with KNVB, is a 5 x 30’ series that charts the journey of the U21 team on their quest to qualify for the 2021 UEFA European Championships, which will be played in Hungary and Slovenia across March and June 2021.

Filmed from within the team’s ‘bubble’ before, during and after the tournament, Insight TV will tell the insider stories of the next generation of Dutch football legends from a truly unique perspective.

Some of the young superstars to feature in the series include: Mitchel Bakker (PSG), Perr Schuurs (Ajax), Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahçe), Myron Boadu (AZ), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Justin Kluivert (RB Leipzig), Abdou Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) and Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha BSC).

The series will broadcast across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks to over 400 million homes around the world, while ESPN will also air the series in the Netherlands.

“Never before has the Dutch National Football Federation allowed such intimate access to the country’s under 21 team – so to document this group of players’ journeys to a major tournament is a huge honour for all of us at Insight TV. We can’t wait to broadcast this series to millions of viewers across our global linear and digital network,” said Arun Maljaars, Insight TV’s Vice President of Content and Channels.

Jean Paul Decossaux, Chief Commercial Officer at the KNVB, added: “The Dutch National Team, with our iconic style of football and orange jersey, has always been one of the favourites of fans worldwide – who often support them beyond just their home players. The international interest and ever-growing talent pool of Dutch players makes the UEFA Euro’s U21 a unique tournament to provide fans around the world inside access. We are therefore very excited to partner with Insight TV on the global production and distribution of the new Inside Oranje U21 series. Their 4K viewing experience, proposition and global reach make this a win-win-win proposition for our fans, Insight TV and our own international growth ambition.”