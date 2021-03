discovery+ acquires All3Media content

discovery+, Discovery’s streaming service, has announced a high-volume, multi-territory SVoD deal with independent distributor All3Media International. More than 250 hours of premium non-scripted content features in the acquisition, including Race Across the World, Naked Attraction, The Undateables and titles from All3Media International’s Gordon Ramsay portfolio.

Both seasons of Studio Lambert’s hit adventure BAFTA-winning series Race Across the World have been picked up in the deal, with SVoD rights signed for North America, India, Italy and Spain. Both seasons are now streaming on discovery+.

All four seasons dating series Naked Attraction, also from Studio Lambert, will be available on discovery+ later this year in North America, and are currently available across multiple international markets, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, with additional territories to come. Original, local versions of the format also premiered in Italy and Finland, with another set to launch in Norway on discovery+. And SVoD rights to 11 series of Betty’s award-winning The Undateables have been signed for North America, launching later in 2021 on discovery+.

The deal covers North American SVoD rights to 100+ hours of content from All3Media International’s Gordon Ramsay portfolio. Titles include two high-octane cooking competitions – Culinary Genius (UK) and five seasons of The F Word (UK) – as well as six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, two seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape and three documentaries: Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait and Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine. All titles are now streaming on discovery+, with the exception of Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine, which is set to launch later this year.

Story Films’ Generation Porn, Maverick Television’s The Elephant Hospital and North One’s Ski A&E, plus 60’ specials Extreme Everest (Parable) and The Parachute Murder Plot (Optomen), have also been signed by discovery+ for North America. All titles are now streaming on discovery+, with the exception of Generation Porn, which is set to launch later this year.

“Discovery is uniquely positioned to mobilize international streaming growth and provide a global platform for All3’s beloved series, which pair perfectly with our massive library of local-language originals,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery. “We know our fans will love these projects and we’re thrilled to continue to grow our business with All3.”

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented: “As the way we consume all genres of content continues to evolve, the roll out of discovery+ around the world represents a fantastic opportunity to bring premium non-scripted content to a brand-new audience. People have never been more fascinated by real-life stories, whether we tell them via globe-trotting adventures, innovative dating shows or intense culinary battles – so we’re very pleased that this diverse selection of titles will be available in multiple territories and forges our partnership with discovery+.”