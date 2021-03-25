UK spectrum auction at negotiation stage

UK comms regulator Ofcom has confirmed that the spectrum auction for the 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands aimed at releasing more airwaves to improve mobile services and support 5G will now move to the negotiation period.

Ofcom announced the results of the principal stage of the auction on March 17th. This set out how much spectrum the participants had secured in each band and how much they had committed to pay. Bidding in the assignment stage, in which companies bid for the frequency positions they prefer for the airwaves they have secured in the principal stage, has also ended.

Winners of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band have confirmed they wish to go ahead with the negotiation period. Bidders now have the opportunity to negotiate the frequency positions among themselves, in order to facilitate trades to join together the frequencies they have secured with spectrum they already hold in the wider 3.4-3.8 GHz band.

The first phase of the negotiation period starts on March 25th and ends on April 16th 2021. If a second phase is required, this is expected to take place between April 19th and 23rd 2021.

Ofcom will publish the full results of the auction once all stages are complete.