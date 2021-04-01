Spain: 5G tests to prove no DTT interference

From David Del Valle in Madrid
April 1, 2021
The Spanish government and telco operators are carrying out tests on the 700MHz frequency band to check that 5G services do not have any interference on DTT transmissions.

The tests are taking place in the Spanish city of Ciudad Real with Movistar, Vodafone and Orange using their own infrastructure specifically created for this purpose. Tech partners including Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson are also participating in the trials.

The tests take place a few months after the DTT operators have completed the DTT migration to another band and just before the 5G auction is set to launch. It has been delayed until May with investments on hold –  estimated at between €5 and €6 billion.


