Spain: ‘Vodafone has fastest 5G; Movistar slowest’

Vodafone’s 5G network is the fastest on the Spanish market, with Movistar being the slowest available.

A report from consultancy firm Ookla reveals that Vodafone offers a download speed of 232 Mbps and upload speed at 37 Mbps. Orange is second with 167 Mbps and 22 Mbps, respectively. Yoigo, owned by MásMóvil, is in third place with 148 Mbps and 21 Mbps, respectively

The tests, conducted in Madrid in the last quarter of 2020 with an iPhone 12, shows that Movistar is the telco with the worst 5G coverage with speeds of 104 Mbps (download) and 16 Mbps (upload).

Vodafone is using the 3.5 GHz frequency band to get the best results, with 90 MHz of spectrum; Orange is using the same band but with 60 Mhz, whereas Movistar uses that band with 50 MHz in combination with DSS network with 4G.

The news comes at a time when the Spanish government is set to launch the 5G auction to award the licenses to the operators.