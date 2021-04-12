France: arte.tv trials HbbTV DTT

Ramping up its digital development, Arte has launched its VoD service, arte.tv, as an experimental channel on France’s DTT platform through the HbbTV standard.

Authorised by TV regulatory body the CSA, the service will be trialled for an initial period of six months and will reach 23 per cent of the DTT homes owning connected TV sets.

Arte is seeking to contribute to the advancement of the DTT service by offering a platform, independent from the linear channel, that aggregates around 8,000 items of content with digital exclusivities, replay and TV premieres.

The arte.tv platform was already accessible to Orange and Free subscribers, as well as to users equipped with Chromecast or Apple TV dongles. The service is also embedded into some smart TVs. According to the channel, the extension of arte.tv to DTT makes it available to 65 per cent of French homes.

SVoD service Salto has already been given the go-ahead to trial an interactive service on DTT.