Report: 210m Indian homes have TV

According to BARC India’s TV Universe Estimates 2020 report, 210 million Indian households now own a TV set, an increase of 6.9 per cent from 197 million in 2018.

Simultaneously, TV viewing individuals also witnessed an increase of 6.7 per cent, reaching 892 million from 836 million in 2018, an increase of 57 million individuals in 2020. TV Owning Female population grew by 7 per cent, while male population grew by 6 per cent. In terms of age-groups, the highest growth was witnessed in the ‘kids’ category (age 2 to 14) at 9 per cent.

Markets

TV households in Urban markets grew by 4 per cent from 87.8 million in 2018 to 91 million while Rural markets have grown by 9 per cent, up from 108.9 million to 119.2 million in 2020. While TV households across India grew by 6.9 per cent, HSM grew by 8 per cent outpacing All India as well as the South states which grew by 5 per cent.

NCCS

As the Indian population continues to move up the socio-economic pyramid, changes are also observed in the NCCS profile of TV households. As per the TV UE-2020, the proportion of NCCS A and B has increased to 27 per cent and 31 per cent respectively while NCCS DE has further contracted to 9 per cent of TV households in the country.

On presenting the updated TV Universe Estimates Lulla, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India, said, “As a body that is deeply rooted in data science, BARC India is committed to providing its stakeholders with a true representation of the television universe. We are happy we have been able to ascertain that television continues to be the screen of choice for Indians. With an additional 13 million TV households and an opportunity for another 90 million households that are yet to own a TV set, India’s broadcast ecosystem continues to have a significant potential for growth in the years to come.”

Adding to this, Dr. Derrick Gray, Chief of Measurement Science & Business Analytics, BARC India said, “At BARC India, we are deeply invested in providing data that is statistically accurate by factoring in changes in the various “control and weighting variables” that are shown to be highly associated with television viewing. The updated Universe Estimates, UE 2020 aptly sums up India’s linear TV ecosystem and highlights that TV owning households continue to grow. Given the global pandemic scenario, the updated estimate is robust and is developed with the help of data and findings based from various previously validated field studies. We are certain that these estimates will help the industry to a great extent. We will continue to provide the industry with a currency that is reliable and of global standards. I would like to thank the TechComm on behalf of all of us for all their support and contributions in formalising the UE 2020.”