Amazon Prime hits 200m subs

In a letter to its shareholders, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed that Amazon Prime now has over 200 million subscribers worldwide – adding 50 million in the last 12 months alone, aided strongly by the pandemic.

Bezos wrote: “We have 200 million Prime members, for a total in 2020 of $126 billion of value creation.”

The letter also noted: “In Amazon’s 1997 letter to shareholders, our first, I talked about our hope to create an ‘enduring franchise,’ one that would reinvent what it means to serve customers by unlocking the internet’s power. I noted that Amazon had grown from having 158 employees to 614, and that we had surpassed 1.5 million customer accounts. We had just gone public at a split-adjusted stock price of $1.50 per share. I wrote that it was Day 1. We’ve come a long way since then, and we are working harder than ever to serve and delight customers.”

Subscribing to Amazon Prime gives users a number of shopping incetives, such as free shipping, and access to a range of digital services such as Amazon Music Prime, Amazon Photos, Prime Gaming and, of course, the Prime Video streaming service.