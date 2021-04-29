BT Sport confirms sale discussions

In response to speculation that it is seeking to sell its sports broadcast business, multiplay telco BT has issued a short statement to the London Stock Exchange confirming that “early discussions” are being held with a number of select strategic partners.

““Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth. The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome,” said BT.

Amazon, The Walt Disney Company and DAZN have emerged as potential buyers.

BT Sport currently holds the rights to a number of key football rights, including the Champions League, Europa League and a number of Premier League games. It also airs WWE, UFC, AFL, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Extreme E and more.