Nigeria in Starlink talks

SpaceX is in advanced talks with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bring its SpaceX Starlink broadband by satellite service to the country.

According to local reports, Starlink’s Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight along with other experts, paid a visit to the NCC where they discussed the possibility and process of obtaining licences to operate satellite internet in the country.

Nigeria’s current internet penetration is at about 50 per cent and the Federal government is targeting 70 per cent penetration by 2025.

At a meeting in Abuja, the federal capital, SpaceX’s representatives explained the prospects for Starlink. However, in its post-meeting communique, the NCC said it wanted there to be competition in the market.

“We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees,” stated the NCC.