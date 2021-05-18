Amazon eyes MGM in $9bn deal

Amazon is in talks to buy MGM Studios, one of the world’s oldest production studios, for $9 billion (€7.3bn).

A deal would see Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service gain access to a vast back catalogue of iconic content – including the James Bond franchise, the Rocky movies, The Hobbit trilogy and The Handmaid’s Tale TV series. In total, the MGM library is estimated to have 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of TV series.