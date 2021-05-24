MobiTV sale to TiVo approved

A Delaware bankruptcy judge signed off the purchase by TiVo Corp (and its owner Xperi) of MobiTV’s assets on May 21st.

Judge Laurie Silverstein was told that there were no competing bids and that the process was now unopposed with all objections to the sale resolved.

The bankruptcy court agreed the overall $18.5 million (€15.1m) sale of MobiTV and which includes all of MobiTV’s IP assets and contracts. The actual purchase (‘prompt consummation’) will likely wrap on June 1st.