Amino’s 24i acquires Nordija

24i, the end-to-end video streaming specialist owned by Amino Technologies, has acquired privately-held Danish pay-TV platform specialist Nordija for €5.3 million.



For more than 20 years, Nordija’s advanced platform has enabled TV and streaming innovation for customers including Telenor Sweden, TET (formerly Lattelecom), Vodafone Iceland, T-Mobile Netherlands, Swisscom Broadcast, Waoo, Boingo Wireless, ZAP in sub-Saharan Africa and SETAR in the Caribbean.



“Nordija’s solid base of pay-TV clients rightly value its robust and stable platform and the expertise of its staff. Our companies share a common vision of a market that’s swiftly embracing the TV as a Service (TVaaS) model, offloading the day-to-day burden of managing and maintaining their end-to-end technology platform to expert partners like us. 24i is already making this vision a reality for customers like Youfone and Kabelnoord, and will now combine the expertise of the two companies to drive the development of our TVaaS offering, enabling us to rapidly scale it to a wider audience in our key markets” said 24i CEO Joachim Bergman.



“Nordija was founded on the belief that great solutions come from great collaboration. We are excited to get started on our collaboration with the 24i team. Culturally, 24i and Nordija are a great fit and by joining forces we’ll be able to quicken the pace at which our combined platform develops to meet the needs of increasingly demanding video consumers,” commented Nordija CEO Thomas Christensen, who now becomes 24i’s CTO and Head of TV Platforms.



“Our goal is to help our customers successfully navigate the shifting demands of the pay-TV and OTT markets. The convergence of pay-TV and streaming presents many opportunities and with 24i’s 12-year track record in streaming added to Nordija’s 20+ years in pay-TV, we make an unbeatable team. Our combined skills and expertise will deliver real business benefits to our customers – enabling them to worry less about technology and focus more on what they do best – creating and curating great content to delight their subscribers and viewers,” added Bergman.

Donald McGarva, CEO of Amino Technologies plc, said: “We recently launched our Amino 2025 strategy to capitalise on the convergence of streaming services and traditional pay-TV, which is where we see the greatest opportunity for growth. The acquisition of Nordija today marks another step towards capturing this opportunity, focused on growing software and recurring revenue. Nordija is a business that we have known for a long time, one which our customers love and that shares our vision and approach. We welcome Nordija to the Amino family and look forward to working together to make it easy for people to connect to the TV and video they love.”



