Codemill to acquire Cantemo

Codemill has reached an agreement to acquire Cantemo, developers of Cantemo Portal next generation Media Asset Management (MAM) software.

The closing of the deal coincides with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Codemill onto NASDAQ First North Growth Market, planned for mid-June.

The acquisition means Cantemo Portal product development will accelerate, and also result in tight integration with Codemill’s highly complementary Accurate.Video product suite and Accurate Player SDK.

Cantemo Portal is a scalable and modular MAM solution that provides fast search and playback. It can be integrated with mainstream third-party tools, enabling users to continue to work with their files in the normal way while Portal takes care of metadata management in the background.

Accurate.Video is a web-based video platform created for broadcast, post-production and media professionals. It can be effortlessly integrated with existing tools and storage to create a seamless media production workflow. Accurate Player SDK is a web-based framework that can be adapted and integrated into an existing workflow within minutes.

Rickard Lönneborg, CEO, Codemill, commented: “I’m delighted that Cantemo is to become part of the Codemill family. We have worked closely with Parham and his team for many years, successfully developing and supporting Portal systems for leading Media & Entertainment companies all over the world. Together with our Accurate.Video software and Accurate Player SDK, we have highly complementary solutions, which together with Portal – offer even more building blocks to our clients, for custom Media Asset Management and Content Supply Chain workflows.”

Parham Azimi, Co-founder and outgoing CEO, Cantemo and CEO, iconik, added, “When we launched Cantemo, we invested all our time and energy into creating a leading product and world-class team. Now it is time for us to step down and focus on the next chapter in the form of iconik. With its deep knowledge of Portal software, combined with its world leading expertise in custom software development for advanced media workflows, we cannot see a better owner of the company than our friends at Codemill.”

The acquisition sees the integration of Cantemo Portal and the product development team into Codemill. It does not include the existing Cantemo leadership team and shareholders, who will now focus exclusively on iconik.