Antstream Arcade launches in Australia

Global retro games company Antstream Arcade has launched in Australia, following significant growth in both the UK and US markets.

Making its library of over 1000 iconic video games available to play for free through its video game streaming platform, players in Australia will be able to play classics titles like Space Invaders, Asteroids and Mortal Kombat over any 3G, 4G, 5G, wired or Wifi connection. They will also be able to swap between any game on almost any device they choose, from TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets and mobile phones, with no need to download games to their device thanks to Antstream Arcade’s streaming infrastructure.

This launch coincides with the Australian launch of the Atari VCS, Atari’s modern video computer system that blends the best of PCs and consoles. Antstream Arcade will come preloaded on the console, providing Australian Atari users with an expansive retro gaming experience. Antstream Arcade will also provide something new for players, with many games on its platform featuring challenge modes, tournaments and international leaderboards, giving retro gamers old and new a modern social aspect to classic games.

Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream, said: “Australia is a country underserved by the emerging cloud gaming market. We aim to change that by giving Australian gamers the chance to enjoy over 1000 iconic games for free thanks to our cloud gaming platform. Antstream is the first truly device agnostic game streaming service in the world, and the first to offer its library of games to players for free via an ad-funded model and premium ad-free subscription service – allowing us to bring our library of classics and forgotten gems to the widest audience possible.”

Antstream Arcade’s library features games from over 55 publishing partners across the games industry, including the likes of Bandai Namco, Taito, Disney/LucasArts, Atari, Warnermedia, many more.