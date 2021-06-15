Telstra acquires MediaCloud

Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has acquired the business and assets of MediaCloud Pty Ltd. (MediaCloud).

TBS says the acquisition of MediaCloud will provide it with a suite of significant software-defined and cloud-based capabilities, media cloud delivery experts and a London Master Control Room, that is equipped with the capability to support major global companies and events.

As part of the acquisition, Australian free-to-air TV channel SBS has renewed its playout contract for MediaCloud services for seven years.

Darren Farnham, SBS Acting Chief Technology Officer said, “We’re pleased to have extended our agreement for MediaCloud services with the backing of Telstra, and to continue delivering SBS’s unique content to audiences on their device of choice.”

Head of Telstra Broadcast Services Andreas Eriksson said that the addition of the MediaCloud platform will provide broadcasters with incredible flexibility to manage their content offerings through virtual environments.

“The global media industry is expanding to cloud-enabled and software-defined capabilities. Adding these leading new capabilities alongside TBS’s existing global fibre and satellite networks sets us up to meet the evolving needs of the broadcast market as well as expand our value proposition to our global client base by providing a world-class broadcast operations in London. The new capabilities will help broadcasters deploy new services and channels to respond to special events, programming opportunities and new markets in these changing times,” Eriksson commented.