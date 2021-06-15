Viasat confirms applications for Indian licences

California-based broadband satellite operator has confirmed that it is seeking Indian licences for its geostationary services.

India’s Economic Times quotes a Viasat spokesperson saying: “We have filed applications with the Indian government and relevant agencies, seeking authority to use two of our Ka-band ViaSat-3 satellites – currently under construction – to serve India, and we look forward to the opening of the Indian market to these advanced broadband connectivity solutions.”

The report places Viasat in a head-to-head race to be officially licensed with Bharti-owned OneWeb also expecting to be approved. Elon Musk’s Starlink is also seeking an operating licence for its broadband service.

Technically, Starlink could operate now and provide connectivity, while OneWeb expects to be in a position to offer services in 2022.