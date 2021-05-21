Viasat receives Nigerian satellite licences

Viasat has been authorised to offer satellite broadband services to and from Nigeria. The company has kicked off a consumer and community trial to connect about 15,000 people.

Viasat says it now holds a full suite of broadband licences including those of a conventional ISP as well as VSAT licences. Nigeria’s Communications Commission (NCC) granted Viasat multiple licenses to operate within the 28GHz Ka-band satellite frequency band.

Viasat says that with access to the 28GHz Ka-band spectrum, it will be positioned to expand its satellite-based internet connectivity service to more regions and citizens across Africa – ahead of the launch of ViaSat-3, its global satellite constellation comprised of three communications satellites.

Rick Baldridge, President/CEO, Viasat, said: “We are proud to be working with the NCC and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to help the Nigerian government achieve their broadband goals to improve the quality of life of its citizens. We believe our proven satellite internet solution, will bring cost-effective internet services to Nigerian towns where large gaps exist between demand and the affordability and availability of internet services. We want to thank the NCC for granting us the license framework required, and for preserving 28GHz Ka-band spectrum for satellite-based services that will greatly contribute to breaking down barriers required to achieve digital and social inclusion for all of Nigeria.”