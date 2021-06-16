TiVo, NCC sign Master Services Agreement

Entertainment technologist TiVo has signed a Master Services Agreement with US cable industry body the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), which operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organisation.

This concerns the newly-acquired MobiTV assets with the NCTC and its member companies, giving NCTC members the opportunity to continue to receive the MobiTV IPTV service, now owned and operated by TiVo.

The solution includes a managed pay-TV service, which is a shared offering that leverages the TiVo Licensed Media Software which enables customers to navigate linear, On Demand, and network DVR services from TiVo’s centralised data centre.

“MobiTV’s assets provide the opportunity to expand and enhance our IPTV solutions for existing TiVo customers as well as continuing to service newly-acquired MobiTV customers,” commented Jeffrey Glahn, Xperi senior vice president of global sales. “This Agreement allows a seamless transition for existing MobiTV customers to enjoy the offerings at TiVo and enables NCTC to provide continued value to its members in a time of industry transition.”

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with TiVo,” added Rich Fickle, National Cable Television Cooperative former CEO & President. “TiVo’s brand reputation, financial stability, and track record in the industry provides NCTC members a strong option. Over the last three months NCTC worked on a priority basis to help ensure that the MobiTV service continued in the hands of a viable, focused provider such as TiVo.“