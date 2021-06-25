SPI/FilmBox, Telekom Romania expand content deal

SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Romania have renewed and expanded their long-standing partnership. The newly minted deal will make SPI brands that are already offered through Telekom Romania’s services available to subscribers for an additional three years, adding SPI’s Fast&FunBox and FilmBox Stars to the mix. Both will be available across all of Telekom Romania’s distribution networks.

“We are delighted to build on our existing and long-standing partnership with Telekom Romania to continue to bring SPI’s truly versatile and entertaining brands to a wide audience through their distribution networks,” commented Tamas Fülöp, Regional Director of Operations at SPI International.

The new deal makes Fast&FunBox which offers action-packed programming dedicated to adrenaline sports and FilmBox Stars which broadcasts award-winning movies with stellar casts, available to Telekom Romania subscribers across all of their distribution networks.

“We are always looking to offer our customers quality TV content and as varied as possible, to please all family members, especially in this difficult period in which the time spent in front of the TV has increased. The extension of the collaboration with SPI represents the proof of our commitment. We hope that the content broadcast through the new channels that enter Telekom’s grid will quickly reach the hearts of sports fans and lovers of internationally awarded films”, stated Andreas Elsner, Chief Commercial Officer, Residential Segment, Telekom Romania.

Telekom Romania already carries the following from SPI’s extensive portfolio: SPI’s flagship FilmBox; the go-to destination for drama enthusiasts Timeless Dizi Channel; FilmBox Premium, which broadcasts some of the best Hollywood movies starring A-list actors; DocuBox, which broadcasts a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world; and FightBox, which delivers combat sports and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world.