BT sells two business units to Italy’s TIM

BT has completed the sale of its business units serving customers in the public administration and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors in Italy to TIM.

The transaction, first announced in 10 December 2020, has been cleared by the Italian Competition Authority and includes customer support for the SME business unit delivered from the BT’s contact centre in Palermo.

BT will retain a strong presence in Italy serving large enterprises and multinational companies, including access points to its global network.

The transaction will enable TIM to expand its range of services for the digital transformation of the public administration and strengthen its offering of solutions tailored for the SME market.