Viva TVoD launches in France

Netgem’s Fibre Internet Service Provider Videofutur has launched a new subscription-free TVoD platform, branded Viva, on the French market.

Dedicated to movies, with a mission statement to provide viewers with all the new films within three or four months after their theatrical release, Viva launche with a catalogue of 15,000 titles available for rent (TVoD) or purchase (EST). Targeting the young and high-speed broadband generation, the platform has been conceived for those who want to watch content across all screens and without being dependent on an operator’s STB.

On the content side, agreements have been concluded with the main French players from the movie industry such as Arte France, Ad Vitam, France Télévisions, Gaumont, Studiocanal, Orange Studio and SND, as well as with US majors such as Warner Bros, SPHE, The Walt Disney Company and Lionsgate.

Positioned as a complementary platform to SVoD services that focus on drama series and library films, Viva is based on a free-for-service payment, integrated into iOs and Android mobile apps. Prices vary between €1.99 and €4.99 for a 4K movie.

The new service is based on the Videofutur’s VoD expertise as an operator whose FTTH platform has already attracted 330,000 subscribers across French-speaking countries.

Viva has also launched Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts so as to share news and information about movies with customers.