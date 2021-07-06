Thaicom sole bidder for Thai slot

By Chris Forrester
July 6, 2021
A subsidiary of Thaicom is the sole bidder for a Thai satellite orbital slot which is due for auction on July 24th.

TC Space Connect is the bidder, although muSpace which had said it would make a bid failed to submit a proposal by the end of the bid period.

Thailand’s National Broadcasting & Telecommunications Commission is handling the auction with the country’s Ministry of Digital Economy & Society (DES).

There are four packages up for auction although local reports suggest that the auction will now be delayed. A single bidder is hardly conducive to a successful financial outcome.

The Thaicom subsidiary TC Space wants the 119.5 degrees East slot and which is currently occupied by the Thaicom 4 craft.


