Amazon, IMDb TV sign Universal movie deal

Amazon’s Prime Video and IMDb TV have agreed a multi-year licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, bringing future blockbusters including Jurassic World: Dominion and F9 to the company’s streaming platforms.

Under the new agreement, Prime Video will will have an exclusive pay-one window forUniversal’s slate of live-action movies in the US starting in 2022. A separate deal covers Universal’s stable of animated releases, such as Minions: The Rise of Gru and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Amazon subscribers will be able to watch the movies for no additional fee

IMDb TV will have access to Universal’s 2020-2021 slate of theatrical releases. This includes Dolittle, The Invisible Man, F9, Old and Sing 2. IMDb TV will also have access to select titles in their animation library, like Despicable Me 2, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and Shrek 2.

Peter Levinsohn, vice chairman and chief distribution officer of Universal Films, commented: “Recognising that all parties would benefit from a modernised windowing structure. This new agreement allows Prime Video and IMDb TV to benefit from UFEG’s vast library and diverse content like never before. We’re thrilled to team up with Amazon to deliver our titles to its customers. This agreement further delivers on our distribution strategy. To monetize our unparalleled movie library across multiple services. While offering customers the most choice, control and flexibility in how, when and where they watch films.”