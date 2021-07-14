Eleven Belgium scores new package of international football

Eleven Belgium has agreed a new rights deal to broadcast the UEFA Nations League, alongside the UEFA Euro 2024 and FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Eleven’s UEFA Nations League coverage will get underway again in October with the semi-final clashes Belgium vs France and Italy vs Spain. Eleven will go on to bring fans all the action from the UEFA Nations League until 2025. Coverage will include the 2022 and 2024 UEFA Nations League campaigns and the 2023 and 2025 UEFA Nations League Finals.

Eleven will also bring the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers and FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers to fans in Belgium across their linear and digital platforms.

Guillaume Collard, Eleven Belgium & Luxembourg Managing Director and Eleven Group Chief Rights Acquisitions Officer, said: “This new agreement further strengthens our premium football offering at Eleven Belgium. In addition to being the Home of Belgian football, we are also proud to bring fans the best action from LaLiga, the Bundesliga, Serie A, the FA Cup, MLS and more. We’re delighted to have extended our deal with UEFA to ensure Eleven’s audience can continue to enjoy top international football alongside their favourite club competitions.”