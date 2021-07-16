Discovery partners with YouTube for Olympic moments

Discovery and YouTube have announced a new content and advertising partnership that will bring Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 moments to audiences across Europe on-demand.

Designed to keep audiences updated with the Games and showcase the full Olympic Games offering on discovery+ and Eurosport services, Eurosport YouTube Channel will host regular clips during the Games, including on-demand highlights, daily recaps and athlete spotlights. It will also present live streamed simulcast coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Fans can expect a range of content on the Eurosport YouTube Channel during the Olympic Games, including:

– Highlights of the biggest and most notable events each day, as well as daily recaps. Available across Europe.

– Premium on demand content including athlete interviews, athlete profiles, analysis, explainers on the sports and entertaining moments from the Games.

– Live simulcast coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Opening and Closing Ceremonies available in English and German language in markets throughout Europe.

Scott Young, Head of Sports Production and Content, Discovery Sports, said: “Discovery and Eurosport prides itself on telling the most unique and compelling stories that immerse fans in the sports and athletes they love. It is then vital we make these stories available to fans however they choose to watch, helping to engage new and different audiences with the world’s greatest sporting events. Working with YouTube to provide on demand Tokyo 2020 content is a great opportunity to make new connections with these audiences. It offers them new ways to find our content and be introduced to Discovery’s full Olympic Games offer. We can’t wait for the Games to start.”

Rob Pilgrim, Head of Sport for YouTube in EMEA, added: “The Olympic Games are so special because they are truly global. Every competing nation follows their athletes’ highs and lows so avidly, and we are delighted to have Discovery and Eurosport partner with YouTube to reach new and different audiences. Whoever you are cheering for, whatever sport you love, you will be able to catch up on all the action on the Eurosport YouTube channel.”

Discovery’s coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including discovery+, Eurosport and the Eurosport App. Discovery has also announced collaborations with Snap and Twitter for the Games.