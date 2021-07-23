Portugal’s Media Capital sees 33% TV revenue growth

Portuguese media group Media Capital saw a 33 per cent annual growth in operating revenues for its TV activities during the first half of 2021, to €61.4 million.

Advertising revenues in the TV segment rose 37 per cent, reflecting the recovery of ad investments in TV and the significant increase in audience share.

Other revenues, mainly from the distribution of TV channels, content sales and multimedia services, grew 26 per cent to €19.9 million.

Operating expenses rose 21 per cent to €67 million, reflecting the strong focus on improving content.

The reinforcement in entertainment, fiction and information content, supported by the key investment in premium sports content, translated into a significant recovery of audience figures.

National commercial TV channel TVI grew 3.3 per cent in the period, moving to a daily average of 17.3 per cent, reducing the difference with the main competitor (SIC) from 6.3 points to 2.4 points.

In cable homes (around 93.2 per cent of the total), TVI grew 4.1 percentage points year-on-year and is 1 percentage point from the leadership.

The audience of all TVI channels (TVI, TVI24, TVI Ficção and TVI Reality) grew 3.7 percentage points for an audience share of 20.4 per cent in the total day and 22.7 per cent in prime time.

Media Capital expects that the increase in audience figures will continue and even accelerate in the last months of the year.