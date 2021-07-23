StarHub anti-piracy incentive

Effective July 24th, Singaporean multiplay operator StarHub will grant a total of S$120 (€75) to each customer willing to part ways with pirate set-top boxes that may not be in compliance with the proposed amendments to Singapore’s Copyright Act.

In exchange, customers will get free two-year rental of StarHub TV+ Box (worth S$120), a plug-and-play Android TV-based media player which offers one-screen-for-all cinematic viewing experience with Ultra HD 4K support and fast WiFi connectivity.

All customers need to do is to turn in their old pirate boxes for free and safe disposal at selected StarHub Shops, and sign up for StarHub’s newly-launched TV+ deal – to encourage the move towards legitimate content sources ahead of time.

“StarHub is delighted to be able to support the creation of original content, uphold intellectual property rights, and make a stand against piracy by offering customers the best value yet, on our StarHub TV+ service,” said Johan Buse, Chief, Consumer Business Group, StarHub. “There is no better time than now to cast away outmoded illegal boxes, support original, and give StarHub TV+ a go. Designed based on customers’ viewing preferences, StarHub TV+ is the only service in Singapore to integrate the widest selection of streaming apps and linear channels in an all-in-one entertainment offering. Be it 5G streaming or ‘live’ TV, mobile or lean-back viewing, we are thrilled to give customers choice in how and where they consume content, with unmatched affordability, breadth of content and service quality.”

Starting July 24th, customers can gain access to over 90,000 hours of the freshest content with StarHub TV+ and HBO Pak, amalgamated with tens of thousands of hours of their favourite stories and blockbuster films from an exclusive duo of streaming services Disney+ and HBO GO, all at a flat monthly fee of S$30.

By turning in their pirate boxes at a StarHub Shop, the operator says customers will be able to enjoy the ultimate hybrid ‘live’ TV and streaming experience on StarHub TV+ Box rent-free for two years. With everything in one place, customers can watch reality series on BBC Lifestyle, kids shows on Nickelodeon, documentaries on HISTORY, and Korean drama series on Oh!K and tvN, then instantaneously switch to catch The King Of Staten Island and The Hunt on HBO, as well as Monsters at Work and Loki on Disney+.

Aligned with its electronic waste (e-waste) management ethos, StarHub will destroy and dispose of the pirate boxes in a responsible and sustainable way in partnership with a reputable e-waste recycler.