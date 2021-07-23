Starlink’s broadband satellites nearly in position

A report from aerospace engineer Michael Volle says that SpaceX’s Starlink ‘broadband by satellite’ low Earth orbiting constellation is almost completely deployed in space.

Volle says that the Starlink system has just to fill four remaining orbital planes, commented: “The satellites destined for those planes are currently heading to them. Everything will [have been] launched and raised in under 22 months.”

He adds: “A few orbit planes need several more sats, and several more need one or two, but those sats are in space too.”

Volle’s data shows that the orbits numbered 18, 34 and 60 still need filling with some satellites out of a total constellation of 72 orbital planes.



A SpaceX Starlink launch has been expected during July from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This will be a batch of satellites with polar orbits, but as yet no number of satellites on the launch has been supplied, or the date for launch.