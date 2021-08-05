Hughes seeking more LatAm capacity

Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary business of EchoStar, is looking for extra satellite capacity to keep up with demand from its growing Latin American services.

Hughes’ latest numbers show that it is supplying satellite broadband to 1.54 million homes. However, US subscribers declined some 20,000 as at June 30th, while Latino subs grew 9,000 to about 398,000.

Hughes will add a major new satellite, Jupiter 3, in H2/2022. Until then Hughes is using capacity from Yahsat’s Al Yah-3 craft, Telesat’s T-19 Vantage satellite and Eutelsat’s 65 West A craft to maintain service.

